Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average of $161.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.