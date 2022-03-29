New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,325 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Landstar System by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $154.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.22. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Landstar System Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.