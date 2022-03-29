New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,754 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

NYSE:LPX opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

