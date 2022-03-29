New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 27,306 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,633,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 179.1% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,163,000 after acquiring an additional 553,973 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8,031.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 428,937 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 50.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 890,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,436,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $18,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of KRC opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $77.42.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

