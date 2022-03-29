21,111 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

