National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM stock opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $93.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.