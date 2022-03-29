National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Popular in the third quarter worth about $59,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.03. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

