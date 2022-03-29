National Bank of Canada FI Invests $2.63 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after buying an additional 88,010 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,618,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $294.95 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.17 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

