2,239 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,447,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Markel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,604,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,990,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,487.29 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,138.00 and a 52-week high of $1,513.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,286.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,264.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 76.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

