Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE:HUBB opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.57 and a 200-day moving average of $193.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.