AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $640,000 in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.
PRPL opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $401.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.65. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $36.44.
PRPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.
In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Purple Innovation Company Profile
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.
