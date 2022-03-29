AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $640,000 in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $401.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.65. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.