Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 153.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMF opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

