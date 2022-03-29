Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Alleghany by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alleghany by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Y opened at $846.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.62. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $687.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.49.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Alleghany’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

