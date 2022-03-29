Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 252,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CODI stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

About Compass Diversified (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.