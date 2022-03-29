Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $13,460,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738 over the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

