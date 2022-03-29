Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,388,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $209.69 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.47 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.15 and its 200 day moving average is $206.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

