iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

ACWX stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $59.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

