Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €335.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €335.00 ($368.13) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) price objective on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) target price on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €302.00 ($331.87).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €291.85 ($320.71) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is €269.32 and its 200-day moving average is €276.96. Linde has a 1 year low of €231.60 ($254.51) and a 1 year high of €309.35 ($339.95).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

