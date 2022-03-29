Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($32.09) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.31 ($42.10).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

