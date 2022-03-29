Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €5.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.84 ($7.52).

AT1 stock opened at €5.47 ($6.01) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.66. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

