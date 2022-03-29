Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €34.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($29.67) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.72 ($35.96).

EVK stock opened at €25.60 ($28.13) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($36.23). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.69.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

