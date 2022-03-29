Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

