J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $414,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,903,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

