J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after buying an additional 144,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,761,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,358,000 after purchasing an additional 132,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Shares of TT opened at $156.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

