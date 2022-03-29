J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $364,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,266 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.