Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,203 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $237,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $340,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $250.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.34. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.46 and a 52-week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

