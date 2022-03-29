Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $222.69 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.90.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

