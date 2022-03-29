WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL stock opened at C$4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$944.27 million and a P/E ratio of -27.26. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.76 and a 12 month high of C$8.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.