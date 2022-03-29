Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valvoline by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Valvoline by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

