UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.12.

NYSE BEP opened at $40.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -182.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,180,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,170,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,900,000 after acquiring an additional 41,563 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,969 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

