Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of CBU opened at $70.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.37. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $82.10.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

