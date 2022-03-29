Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.60.

Shares of BCS opened at $8.09 on Monday. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 50.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 234.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,356,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 950,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 81.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 909,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 84.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

