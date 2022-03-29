Pamela G. Marrone Sells 22,728 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MBII stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBII. StockNews.com began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.01.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

