Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte Sells 45,000 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$36,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,713,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,917,848.33.

Shares of BSX stock opened at C$0.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.29 and a quick ratio of 12.99. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.