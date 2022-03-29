Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires $55,000.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,795 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,372.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,666.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00.

NYSE:KFS opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548,000.00 and a beta of -0.18. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 167.08%. The company had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

