Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $444.11.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $423.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a 52-week low of $334.61 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

