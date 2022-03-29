Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells 3,266 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 249,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

