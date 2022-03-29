StockNews.com Upgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL opened at $57.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Stericycle has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.