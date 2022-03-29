eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $201,690.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $242,190.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 158.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 48,785 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

