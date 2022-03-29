Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FIXX. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Homology Medicines by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 116,747 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 85,402 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

