Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Down 32.1% in March

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $277.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

