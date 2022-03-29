Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Short Interest Update

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $2,454,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 242,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 119,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $1,964,000.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

MCAE stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.