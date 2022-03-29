The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 32.5% in March

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

