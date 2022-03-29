Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.09 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,763 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 85.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after buying an additional 268,167 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,226,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA stock opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.08. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $128,863.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. William Blair started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.74.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.