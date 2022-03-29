Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,720 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

NYSE NOMD opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.