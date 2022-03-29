Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,424,000 after buying an additional 34,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after buying an additional 339,994 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after buying an additional 836,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 734,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,633,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,750 shares of company stock worth $3,462,312. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

