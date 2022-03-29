Analyzing Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) & Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Treace Medical Concepts and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 69.29%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Nemaura Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 11.05 -$20.55 million ($0.41) -46.46 Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.53) -7.70

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -21.77% -28.87% -17.95% Nemaura Medical N/A -228.43% -38.28%

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats Nemaura Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

