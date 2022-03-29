SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.48. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

SMBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 32.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $433.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

