Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 865,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,397,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Nordson stock opened at $228.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $197.20 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.26 and a 200-day moving average of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

