CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its position in shares of CarMax by 49.8% during the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CarMax by 48.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average of $125.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

